Chisholm went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in Thursday's 5-0 win over the Cardinals.
Chisholm moved up to the leadoff spot for the first time this season and came through with a seventh-inning two-run homer for Miami's final runs of the game. Jesus Sanchez also homered for Miami in the win, keeping both players in a tie for the team lead with three long balls on the season. Chisholm is also slashing .290/.333/.774 with two doubles, two triples, 12 RBI and a stolen base over 36 plate appearances.