Chisholm went 2-for-4 with two runs scored and a stolen base in a 7-4 win Thursday over the Nationals.

Chisholm singled, stole second and scored in the first and added another single and a run in the fifth. After a 0-for-15 slump, he has bounced back with two multi-hit games in his last three contests. The 24-year-old is the first National Leaguer to reach double-digits in home runs and stolen bases.