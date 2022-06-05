Chisholm went 0-for-3 with a walk, a run and a stolen base in Saturday's 5-4 win over the Giants.

Chisholm didn't register any hits Saturday, but he still managed to make a big impact in the contest. The second baseman walked with two outs in the fifth inning, resulting in Giants starter Logan Webb being pulled. Chisholm then stole second base and scored the tying run on a Garrett Cooper single. Chisholm has gone 0-for-12 over his past four games, but he's still provided some fantasy value two thefts over that stretch.