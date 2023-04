Chisholm went 2-for-4 with one RBI, two runs scored and two steals in Sunday's 7-2 victory over the Mets.

Chisholm notched his first multi-hit game of the season and secured his first two steals as he set the table for Miami's offense. After going 0-for-4 on Opening Day, the youngster has hit safely in seven of his last nine contests, though he has struck out 11 times during that stretch.