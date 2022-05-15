site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Marlins' Jazz Chisholm: Takes seat Sunday
Chisholm is out of the lineup for Sunday's game versus the Brewers.
Chisholm went 2-for-9 with four strikeouts through the first two games of the series and will take a seat for the finale. Erik Gonzalez will man the keystone Sunday in his place.
