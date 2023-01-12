Marlins general manager Kim Ng told Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald Thursday that the team is undecided on Chisholm's position for 2023.

The trade of Miguel Rojas to the Dodgers could potentially free up Chisholm to move to his natural position at shortstop. However, he's not considered a strong defender there, so the club might ultimately keep him at second base and use Joey Wendle as their primary shortstop. That's if Wendle himself isn't also traded. Chisholm was limited to 60 games in 2022 due to back and knee issues but should enter spring training with a clean bill of health.