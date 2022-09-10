Chisholm (back) has been ruled out for the remainder of the season, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports.
Chisholm has been dealing with a stress fracture in his back since late July and is rehabbing in Miami, but manager Don Mattingly said Saturday that the 24-year-old won't return from the injured list prior to the end of the year. Over 60 games in 2022, Chisholm slashed .254/.325/.535 with 14 home runs, 45 RBI, 39 runs and 12 stolen bases. He'll now shift his focus toward returning to full health in time for spring training in 2023.
