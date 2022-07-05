Chisholm (back) is taking part in mobility and core-strengthening work at the Marlins' spring training facility in Jupiter, Fla. this week, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports.

Though Chisholm isn't being shut down while he works to overcome a right lower-back strain, the fact that he isn't conducting his workouts in Miami doesn't inspire much confidence that he'll be ready to return from the 10-day injured list Saturday when first eligible. A return during the final week of the All-Star break could still be in play for Chisholm, depending on what kind of progress he demonstrates over the next few days.