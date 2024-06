Sanchez will serve as Miami's designated hitter and bat fourth Saturday against the Phillies, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports.

Sanchez was left off the Marlins' initial lineup for Saturday's contest, but he'll now enter the starting nine after Vidal Brujan (undisclosed) was scratched. Sanchez has gone 9-for-36 with three home runs, six RBI and six runs scored over his last 10 games.