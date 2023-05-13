Sanchez (hamstring) will bat fifth and play right field Saturday against the Reds, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports.
Sanchez tweaked his hamstring Wednesday against Arizona and did not start Friday's series opener, though he did appear off the bench. He'll be involved from the start Saturday and will look to build on his .390/.405/.780 line over his last 13 games.
