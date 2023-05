Sanchez will start in right field and bat cleanup Sunday against the Cubs.

The lefty-hitting Sanchez was on the bench in each of the Marlins' last three games, but all of those absences came against lefties. He'll be back in the starting nine Sunday against Cubs right-hander Hayden Wesneski, and while Avisail Garcia (back) is on the shelf, Sanchez looks as though he'll occupy the strong side of a platoon with Garrett Hampson in the corner outfield.