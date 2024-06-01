Sanchez went 3-for-3 with a walk, two doubles, a three-run home run and a second run scored in Friday's 8-2 win over the Rangers.

He took Jesus Tinoco deep in the seventh inning, Sanchez's second long ball in as many games but only his fourth of the year. The 26-year-old outfielder had snapped a 29-game homer drought with his blast Wednesday, and he's suddenly caught fire at the plate, batting .391 (9-for-23) over the last seven contests. Despite the surge, Sanchez is slashing just .245/.302/.355 on the season.