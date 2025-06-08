Sanchez went 2-for-5 with a three-run home run, a double, two runs scored and five RBI during Saturday's 11-10 victory over the Rays.

Sanchez delivered a new career-high five RBI with two big-time hits, a three-run home run and a two-RBI double, to help power the Marlins to the win. The 27-year-old has seven hits, four of them for extra bases, and has knocked eight of his 23 RBI on the season over his last five games. His .269 batting average is on track to be the best of his career if he were to keep this pace for the rest of the year.