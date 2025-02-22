Sanchez, who is dealing with elbow inflammation, might be used as the Marlins' regular DH to begin the season, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports.

The elbow issue isn't expected to force Sanchez to the IL for Opening Day, but Miami might limit how much time the 27-year-old sees in the outfield until he's 100 percent healthy. Sanchez saw a career-high 537 plate appearances in 2024, turning that workload into 18 homers, 16 steals, 64 RBI and 60 runs along with a .252/.313/.417 slash line, and he's being counted on to fill a key spot in the Marlins' batting order.