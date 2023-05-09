Sanchez went 2-for-3 with a pair of doubles and an RBI in Tuesday's 5-2 loss to the Diamondbacks.

Sanchez provided the Marlins' only extra-base knocks off Arizona ace Zac Gallen, giving the outfielder four (three doubles and one home run) over Miami's past three contests. After beginning the season as Miami's fourth outfielder, Sanchez now looks to be secure in a regular role against right-handed pitching while Avisail Garcia (back) is on the injured list. Even when Garcia returns, Sanchez could stick in the lineup over both him and Bryan De La Cruz. Sanchez owns an .820 OPS for the season, while De La Cruz (.640) and Garcia (.576) have been far less productive.