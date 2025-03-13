Sanchez was removed from Thursday's Grapefruit League game against the Astros with a possible injury, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports.
Sanchez went 2-for-3 with a single and double Thursday, but he was removed for a pinch runner after lining a double to left field in the fourth inning. It's unclear if his removal had anything to do with an injury, though the Marlins should offer more information after the game.
