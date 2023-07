Sanchez was removed from Wednesday's game versus the Rays with an apparent leg injury, Craig Mish of the Miami Herald reports.

Sanchez appeared to tweak something while running out a ground ball in the second inning and had to be helped off the field. He did spend time on the injured list earlier this season with a strained hamstring, although it's not clear whether this might be related to that. More clarification on Sanchez's status should be available shortly.