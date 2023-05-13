Sanchez left Saturday's game against the Reds with an apparent leg injury, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports.
Sanchez returned to the lineup Saturday after tweaking his hamstring Wednesday, but he only made it through half an inning. He made a diving play in right field to save a run for the third out of the first inning but came up limping. He walked back to the dugout under his own power but was replaced by Peyton Burdick. It remains to be seen if Sanchez suffered a setback with his hamstring or if he's dealing with a new injury.