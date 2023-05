Sanchez (hamstring) is expected to appear in his final rehab game Sunday and return to Miami on Tuesday for the Marlins' series against the Padres, Kevin Barral of Fish On First reports.

Assuming he does return Tuesday for the Marlins, Sanchez will end up missing just a little over two weeks while recovering from his hamstring strain. The outfielder will assuredly be a regular in right field once back with the club, and he's hit .290 with a .914 OPS in his 69 at-bats over 29 games.