Sanchez went 3-for-5 with a double, a triple and a two-run home run in an extra-innings loss to the Red Sox on Thursday.

Sanchez broke up Boston starter Nick Pivetta's no-hit bid with a triple in the seventh inning. He went on to record a double in the ninth and a game-tying two-run homer in the 11th. It was the second straight three-hit effort for Sanchez, who had been struggling with a .171 average in 11 contests prior to the productive two-game stretch.