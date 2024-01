Sanchez agreed to a one-year, $2.1 million contract with the Marlins on Thursday, Mark Feinsand of MLB.com reports.

Sanchez still hasn't really broken out, but he was worth a career-best 1.3 fWAR in 125 games last season. The 26-year-old right fielder slashed .253/.327/.450 with 14 home runs and three steals in 402 plate appearances and he will look to set a new career high in games played this season.