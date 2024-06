Sanchez isn't in the Marlins' lineup for Saturday's game against the Phillies.

The lefty-hitting Sanchez will sit down for the second game in a row Saturday despite the Marlins being matched up against right-hander Aaron Nola. Bryan De La Cruz will start in right field as a result, moving Josh Bell into the DH spot with Jake Burger at first base and Vidal Brujan at the hot corner.