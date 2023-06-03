Sanchez went 3-for-4 with a two-run home run during Friday's 4-0 victory over Oakland.
Sanchez hit a two-run home run off Shintaro Fujinami to open the scoring in the first and added two singles, marking his second three-hit game of the season. Sanchez missed some time in May due to a hamstring injury and hasn't been starting versus left-handed pitchers since being activated, but he's still been very productive of late, slashing .429/.429/.857 with three home runs and eight RBI over his past 12 appearances (35 at-bats).
