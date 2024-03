Sanchez went 1-for-3 in Wednesday's Grapefruit League game against the Nationals.

The 26-year-old outfielder has been making steady contact in camp, and through nine spring games, Sanchez is batting .333 (8-for-24) -- albeit with just one double and a 0:5 BB:K. He's coming off a 2023 campaign that saw him slash .253/.327/.450 with 14 homers in 125 games, but the Marlins believe he can find another gear, and he should be locked in to the starting right field job.