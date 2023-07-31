Sanchez is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Phillies, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.

Sanchez will hit the bench for a third straight game, but unlike the previous two contests, the Marlins are facing a right-hander (Taijuan Walker) rather than a left-handed starter/primary pitcher. With Avisail Garcia returning from the injured list Sunday and Jazz Chisholm (oblique) getting activated Monday, the Miami outfield is more crowded these days, and it doesn't help Sanchez's cause that super-utility man Jon Berti has been picking up more work in left field of late. Sanchez has posted a modest .728 OPS since returning from an IL stint of his own in late May and could be relegated to more of a part-time role now that Miami has plenty of options in the outfield.