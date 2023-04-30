Sanchez is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Cubs, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports.

He'll take a seat with southpaw Justin Steele on the mound for the Cubs, but the lefty-hitting Sanchez may have established himself as a regular in the lineup versus right-handed pitching over either of Bryan De La Cruz and Avisail Garcia. Sanchez started in each of the Marlins' last four matchups against righties in a corner-outfield spot and went 4-for-13 with two extra-base hits, a stolen base, three runs and four RBI. Meanwhile, De La Cruz and Garcia both sat out two times apiece during that stretch.