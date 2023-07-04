Sanchez went 3-for-6 with a home run and four RBI in Tuesday's 15-2 victory over the Cardinals.

Sanchez got Miami's offensive onslaught started with a three-run homer off Adam Wainwright in the first inning before adding a fourth RBI with a base hit in the seventh. Sanchez has hits in five straight games, with a pair of homers in that span, following a 2-for-26 (.077) stretch in his previous seven contests. The 25-year-old outfielder is slashing .257/.321/.474 with eight homers, 30 RBI and 21 runs scored through 187 plate appearances this season.