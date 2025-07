Sanchez went 1-for-3 with a solo home run during Friday's 8-7 win over the Royals.

Sanchez started the scoring with a solo home run in the first inning, the eighth time that he's gone deep this season. It was the first homer for the 27-year-old since June 17, a span of time covering 24 games. He is slashing .260/.321/.420 with 32 RBI on the season.