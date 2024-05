Sanchez went 2-for-5 with a solo home run in Wednesday's 9-1 win over the Padres.

Sanchez extended Miami's lead to 7-1 in the sixth inning, launching a 412-foot solo shot off Enyel De Los Santos. It's the first homer for Sanchez since April 24 and his third of the season. The 26-year-old outfielder is now slashing .230/.285/.309 through 166 plate appearances with 19 RBI, 12 runs scored and six stolen bases.