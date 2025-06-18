Sanchez is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Phillies.

The left-handed-hitting Sanchez will be on the bench for the second straight game while the Phillies send another southpaw (Ranger Suarez) to the hill. Heriberto Hernandez will get the starting nod in right field in place of Sanchez, who could end up sitting again in the series finale Thursday, when lefty Cristopher Sanchez is scheduled to toe the rubber for Philadelphia.