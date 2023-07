Sanchez is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Cardinals, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.

Sanchez and fellow left-handed hitter Joey Wendle will move to the bench Wednesday while the Cardinals bring southpaw Matthew Liberatore to the mound. Yuli Gurriel will effectively be filling in for Sanchez, starting at first base while Garrett Cooper occupies the designated-hitter spot and Jorge Soler shifts to the corner outfield.