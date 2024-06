Sanchez went 1-for-3 with a walk, a solo home run and a second run scored in Sunday's win over the Mariners.

The outfielder lofted a Bryce Miller splitter over the right-field fence in the third inning to give the Marlins a 6-0 lead. Sanchez has gone yard three times in the last five games, but even with the power surge he sports a humdrum .241/.292/.384 slash line on the season with seven homers, six steals, 22 runs and 29 RBI in 69 contests.