Sanchez (elbow) is starting in right field and batting leadoff in Friday's spring game against Atlanta.

Sanchez has been limited to serving as a designated hitter thus far in camp due to an elbow issue, but he's been cleared to play the field and is set for his first spring appearance in the outfield Friday. There was some thought the outfielder would be limited to DH duties to begin the regular season, but that no longer appears to be a concern.