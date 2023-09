Sanchez is not in the lineup for the first game of Wednesday's doubleheader against the Mets, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports

The Mets have yet to announce the order of their starters for the double dip, but Sanchez's absence from the lineup suggests lefty Joey Lucchesi will start the first game and Kodai Senga will get the nightcap. Jorge Soler is playing right field in the first contest while Yuli Gurriel handles first base and Josh Bell is used at designated hitter.