Sanchez (hamstring) isn't starting Friday against the Reds, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.

Sanchez exited Wednesday's game against Arizona due to an apparent right hamstring injury and will be out of the lineup for at least one matchup. His injury comes in the midst of a stellar stretch in which he's hit .476 with two homers, six doubles, six RBI and four runs over his last five games. Sanchez is considered day-to-day for now, and Peyton Burdick will take over in right field and bat seventh Friday.

