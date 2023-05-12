Sanchez (hamstring) isn't starting Friday against the Reds, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.
Sanchez exited Wednesday's game against Arizona due to an apparent right hamstring injury and will be out of the lineup for at least one matchup. His injury comes in the midst of a stellar stretch in which he's hit .476 with two homers, six doubles, six RBI and four runs over his last five games. Sanchez is considered day-to-day for now, and Peyton Burdick will take over in right field and bat seventh Friday.
More News
-
Marlins' Jesus Sanchez: Leaves with apparent leg injury•
-
Marlins' Jesus Sanchez: Doubles twice in loss•
-
Marlins' Jesus Sanchez: Back in lineup versus righty•
-
Marlins' Jesus Sanchez: Sitting versus lefty•
-
Marlins' Jesus Sanchez: Pops second homer•
-
Marlins' Jesus Sanchez: Hits bench versus lefty•