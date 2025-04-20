Sanchez is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Phillies.
Lefty Jesus Luzardo is pitching Sunday for Philadelphia, so Sanchez will hit the bench after starting the first two games of the series. Matt Mervis will receive a turn at designated hitter while Eric Wagaman starts at first base.
