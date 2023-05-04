Sanchez went 3-for-4 with a two-run home run and two additional runs scored in Wednesday's 14-6 loss to Atlanta.

The 25-year-old outfielder was one of the few bright spots for the Marlins in the rout, but his seventh-inning shot off Dylan Lee came when his team was already down 13-4. Sanchez has flipped the switch over the last week to erase a sluggish start to the season, and over his last eight games he's batting .391 (9-for-23) with both his homers on the year.