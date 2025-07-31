Sanchez went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run and a double in a 2-0 win over St. Louis on Wednesday.

Sanchez mashed a 439-foot, two-run shot off Miles Mikolas in the third inning. That proved to be the difference-maker, as neither team managed to score at any point during the rest of the game. Sanchez's homer was his third of the second half of the campaign through 11 contests after he entered the All-Star break in a 23-game homerless drought. He's up to 10 home runs on the season after swatting a career-high 18 across 149 regular-season contests last year.