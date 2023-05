Sanchez left Saturday's game against the Reds with right hamstring soreness, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.

He left Wednesday's game with a right hamstring injury and returned to the lineup Saturday but was unable to make it through the whole game before re-aggravating the injury. The team may opt for a more cautious approach to make sure Sanchez's injury fully heals this time around. Peyton Burdick replaced Sanchez, who did not get an at-bat before exiting the game.