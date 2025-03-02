Manager Clayton McCullough said Sunday that Sanchez will see the majority of his starts in center field during spring training since he's a known quantity in the corner outfield, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports.
The 27-year-old saw most of his action in center field during 2022 (and posted plus-two Defensive Runs Saved and minus-two Outs Above Average), but he has made just nine appearances there across the past two seasons. Regardless of whether he ends up in center or right field, Sanchez has a secure spot in the heart of Miami's lineup after he finished 2024 with 18 homers, 16 steals and a .730 OPS.
More News
-
Marlins' Jesus Sanchez: Manning right field Friday•
-
Marlins' Jesus Sanchez: Notches hit in spring debut•
-
Marlins' Jesus Sanchez: Could be limited to DH early•
-
Marlins' Jesus Sanchez: Will get some reps in center field•
-
Marlins' Jesus Sanchez: Recovering from elbow inflammation•
-
Marlins' Jesus Sanchez: Agrees to deal with Miami•