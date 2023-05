Sanchez (hamstring) is not in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Reds, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports.

Sanchez left Saturday's game against Cincinnati with soreness in his right hamstring. The outfielder will take a seat for the series finale against the Reds with Peyton Burdick getting the start in right. Sanchez should be considered day-to-day with a chance to return to the lineup Tuesday against the Nationals.