Sanchez is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Padres.

Though the Marlins reinstated Sanchez from the 10-day injured list Tuesday, he'll now be on the bench for a second straight game since being activated. The Marlins have faced left-handed starting pitchers in both of those contests, so the lefty-hitting Sanchez simply seems to be sitting for matchup-related reasons. Sanchez should play regularly versus right-handed pitching now that he's healthy again.