Sanchez (neck) is starting in center field and hitting cleanup Friday against the Tigers.

He was removed from Wednesday's game with neck tightness but is back in action against righty Reese Olson. Sanchez made his first start against a lefty all season on July 23, but with Tarik Skubal due up for Detroit on Sunday and Joey Wentz a rumored option for Saturday's start, it's possible Sanchez sits in one or both of the final two games of the weekend.