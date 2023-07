Sanchez isn't in the Marlins' lineup Saturday against Philadelphia, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.

Lefty Ranger Suarez will start on the mound for the Phillies on Saturday, meaning the lefty-hitting Sanchez will remain in the dugout to begin the game. Jorge Soler will take over for Sanchez in right field, moving Garrett Cooper into the DH spot and Yuli Gurriel in at first base while batting fourth.