Marlins' Jesus Sanchez: Sitting out versus lefty
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Sanchez is not in the lineup for Wednesday's game versus the Mets.
With southpaw David Peterson on the hill for the Mets, the left-handed hitting Sanchez will take a seat. Dane Myers will patrol right field for the Marlins.
