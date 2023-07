Sanchez went 1-for-4 with a home run and three RBI in Friday's loss to Atlanta.

He launched a two-run shot off Michael Soroka in the third inning, but it was a drop in the bucket in a 16-4 rout. Sanchez snapped a 17-game homer drought with the long ball, and on the season the streaky 25-year-old is slashing .245/.314/.453 with seven home runs, three steals, 20 runs and 25 RBI through 56 contests.