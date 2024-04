Sanchez went 1-for-4 with a stolen base in Thursday's loss to the Cardinals.

The 26-year-old outfielder swiped second base off Lance Lynn and backup catcher Ivan Herrera in the fourth inning, part of a 3-for-3 showing by the Marlins on the basepaths. Sanchez is batting just .235 (4-for-17) through six games with zero extra-base hits or runs, but he has stolen two bags in two attempts -- an intriguing performance given that his career high in steals is only three, set last season.