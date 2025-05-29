Sanchez went 1-for-4 with a solo home run and a second run scored in Wednesday's win over the Padres.

The 27-year-old outfielder took Kyle Hart deep in the fifth inning, kicking off a five-run frame for the Marlins that tied the game at 6-6, en route to an eventual 10-8 victory. Three of Sanchez's four homers on the season have come in the last nine games, a stretch in which he's slashing .314/.415/.657 with seven RBI and eight runs.