Sanchez is making his third straight start Friday as the Marlins take on the Cubs, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports.
Sanchez hit his first home run of the season Wednesday and had another hit Thursday to earn a third straight start. He and his teammates will be going up against Marcus Stroman.
