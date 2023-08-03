Sanchez went 3-for-5 with a walk, a double and two RBI in Wednesday's 9-8 extra-innings win over the Phillies.

The Marlins had plenty of heroes on a wild night that saw them wait until the sixth inning to score their first runs and take their first and only lead in the 12th, but Sanchez got the walk-off honors by bringing home Jazz Chisholm with a single. Sanchez hadn't had a multi-hit performance since July 14, but since the All-Star break he's compiled a solid .295/.367/.432 slash line, albeit with just one homer, three runs and five RBI in 14 contests. With Chisholm and Avisail Garcia both healthy again, Miami's outfield has gotten crowded, so Sanchez will need to keep hitting if he wants to maintain even a semi-regular spot in the lineup.